City State Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.90. The company had a trading volume of 145,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,474. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.73 and its 200-day moving average is $378.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

