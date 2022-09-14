City State Bank Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

City State Bank cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

