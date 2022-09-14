Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE CNM opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54.
In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
