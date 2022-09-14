Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Core & Main Price Performance

NYSE CNM opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 19,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $488,884.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $153,177.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter worth $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 267.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.