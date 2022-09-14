Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.9% in the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 61,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 310,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

