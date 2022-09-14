Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) versus Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Head-To-Head Review

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Rubicon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million 17.72 -$22.18 million N/A N/A Rubicon Technology $4.06 million 1.83 -$730,000.00 N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credo Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

22.6% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Rubicon Technology 27.30% 4.28% 4.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Credo Technology Group and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.72%. Given Credo Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

