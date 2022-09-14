Critical Comparison: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 1 0 2.25

Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of 4.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than VersaBank.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $75.30 million 2.71 $17.80 million $0.63 11.83 Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VersaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 19.31% 7.20% 0.92% Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VersaBank beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

