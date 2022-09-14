Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.51 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. 33,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,785. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 181.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.