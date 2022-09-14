Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.83

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $9.91. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 23,458 shares changing hands.

Crucible Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,572 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 9.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 434,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 189,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 19.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 518,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Crucible Acquisition

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

