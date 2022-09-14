Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO) Short Interest Update

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DAOO stock remained flat at $10.01 on Wednesday. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,678. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAOO. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

