CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

CSGS stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

