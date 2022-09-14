CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.
CSG Systems International Price Performance
CSGS stock opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
CSG Systems International Company Profile
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.