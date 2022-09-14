CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.12. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 16,673 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,436,187 shares of company stock valued at $45,512,572 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,284,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 289,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 298,421 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 125,013 shares during the period.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

