CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners has a one year low of $60.24 and a one year high of $179.74.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $10.05 dividend. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.45%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 138.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVR Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. 16.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

