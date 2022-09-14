CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
CVR Partners Price Performance
Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $132.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Partners has a one year low of $60.24 and a one year high of $179.74.
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $10.05 dividend. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.45%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 138.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
