CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54. CVS Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.40-$8.60 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.