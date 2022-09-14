Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY remained flat at $160.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 73,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,882. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of -209.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,397 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.