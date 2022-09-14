Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 516,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,013,678. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $285.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

