Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $350.52. 54,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,993. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

