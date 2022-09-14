Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Down 2.5%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.16. Approximately 89,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 254,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Cypress Development Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 34.54 and a quick ratio of 34.04.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Featured Stories

