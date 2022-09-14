DA Davidson Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. Comerica has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

