Dawn Protocol Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $60.94 million and $1.06 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00949865 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00822285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020770 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

