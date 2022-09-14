Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.36. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 29,722 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 239.22% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

