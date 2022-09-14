Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.36. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 29,722 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Denison Mines Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denison Mines (DNN)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.