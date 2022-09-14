Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 145

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.