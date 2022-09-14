DigitalNote Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $531,795.53 and approximately $2,348.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00138672 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00258697 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00050007 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005270 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BMW512 / Echo512 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2018. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,984,184,888 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall.DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

