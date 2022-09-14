Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sutton Place Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 54,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,134. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

