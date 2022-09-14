Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 18,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,596. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $30.43.

