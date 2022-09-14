Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after buying an additional 400,598 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,649 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Equius Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,441,000 after buying an additional 12,096 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,899,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. The stock had a trading volume of 285,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,673. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

