DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the August 15th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 70,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DSL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 404,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

