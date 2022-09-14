Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys 561 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 110,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

