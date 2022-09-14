Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.