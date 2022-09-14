Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 5.2 %
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
