DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.23

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DITHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

