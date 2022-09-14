Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $15.45. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 12,762 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

