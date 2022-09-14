Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.61

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $5.40. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 468,268 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KODK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $419.69 million, a P/E ratio of 105.60 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

