Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the second quarter worth $65,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

