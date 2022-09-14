EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 728,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,977,000 after buying an additional 316,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.34. The company had a trading volume of 116,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,313. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

