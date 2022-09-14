EJF Capital LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,707 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

KIND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

In other news, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 3,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,943,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 27,992,729.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150. 41.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KIND stock traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 3.29. 27,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,820. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 4.05. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 2.47 and a one year high of 18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

