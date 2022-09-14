Electroneum Trading 20.2% Higher Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $55.13 million and $224,788.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018891 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,928,422,014 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.