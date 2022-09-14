Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

In other Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund news, President James Andrew Dinsmore bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 190,000 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President James Andrew Dinsmore purchased 3,000 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

