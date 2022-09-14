Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Eltek stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 94,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -1.69.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

