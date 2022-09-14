Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of EMR opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

