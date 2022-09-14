Empire (EMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. Analysts expect Empire to post earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.89 billion.

Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

