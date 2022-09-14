Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,780,000 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the August 15th total of 85,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

