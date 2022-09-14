Eneti Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eneti in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Franklin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eneti’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Eneti in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Eneti Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Eneti has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $322.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Eneti had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eneti

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 516,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

