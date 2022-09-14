Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Société Générale Société anonyme’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Société Générale Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCGLY. UBS Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.70 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($35.71) price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 2.5 %

SCGLY opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Rating)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.