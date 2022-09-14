Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Société Générale Société anonyme’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Société Générale Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCGLY. UBS Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.70 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($35.71) price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($33.16) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($29.59) to €33.00 ($33.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.
Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 2.5 %
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 7.26%.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.