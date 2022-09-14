Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:EQD remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 57,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,104. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Distribution Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQD. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Distribution Acquisition

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.