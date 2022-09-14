Ergo Market Cap Hits $256.55 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Ergo has a total market cap of $256.55 million and $3.49 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $4.38 or 0.00022070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.17 or 0.07935728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00184442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00298942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00746158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00591035 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.