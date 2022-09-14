Ergo Market Cap Hits $256.55 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Ergo has a total market cap of $256.55 million and $3.49 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $4.38 or 0.00022070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.17 or 0.07935728 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00184442 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024320 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00298942 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00746158 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00591035 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001017 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ergo Coin Trading
