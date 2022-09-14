EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,544 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDW traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $172.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average of $170.90.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.