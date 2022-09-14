EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,701 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIBL. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

Inspire 100 ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

BIBL stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 64,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $46.67.

