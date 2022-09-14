EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $158.05. The stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,267. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.45.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

