EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $837,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of SO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

