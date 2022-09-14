Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $229.11 million, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Evolution Petroleum

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPM shares. Roth Capital lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

