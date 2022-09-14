Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.
AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.38.
Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.