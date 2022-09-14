Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,536,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,706 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 794,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.